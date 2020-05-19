Oahu, Kauai and Maui County beaches are open for loungers, with the Big Island to follow

Oahu beaches have been attracting crowds of happy baskers since they were reopened Saturday, subject to ongoing 6-foot social-distancing restrictions, by the City and County of Honolulu.

But it might have given some residents pause Monday when Gov. David Ige released his Eighth Supplementary Proclamation related to the COVID-19 Emergency, stating that “beaches in Hawaii are closed, unless opened in accordance with executed guidelines regarding COVID-19.”

No worries for those on Oahu, Maui or Kauai, whose beaches opened over the weekend based on their mayors’ decision with Ige’s approval.

And on Monday, Big Island Mayor Harry Kim said all Hawaii County beaches would reopen today, if he received the governor’s approval.