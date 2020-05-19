What you may and may not do on Oahu

The following is a partial list of what one may or may not do on Oahu, as of Monday.

Beaches

MAY

>> Go to city and state beaches to surf, swim and paddle and participate in other water activities.

>> Sit on the beach.

>> Groups from the same household can remain together, but no more than 10 people.

MAY NOT

>> Gather in groups of 10 people who are not from the same household. Those who are not part of the same household must practice physical distancing.

>> Gather in groups exceeding 10 persons.

State parks

MAY

>> Hike most state trails. Hiking is allowed on most state Na Ala Hele trails, as listed at hawaiitrails.hawaii.gov, as long as social-distancing guidelines and rules are followed. However, no more than two people are allowed to hike together unless part of the same family or household. Some state trails remain closed.

>> Hike the popular Makapuu Lighthouse Trail at Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline while practicing social distancing. Both the lighthouse and shoreline trails are open for day hiking. However, the two lookouts at the top of the trail remain closed. Also, due to staffing shortages, the gates to the parking lot are open only on weekends.

>> Kaneohe Sandbar and offshore islets are open, with normal restrictions, including the respectful viewing of wildlife from a distance. On three-day holiday weekends, no alcohol is allowed at Kaneohe Sandbar.

>> Use the Fort Ruger pathway outside of Diamond Head.

MAY NOT

>> Hike inside Diamond Head. All of Diamond Head State Monument inside the crater remains closed.

>> Visit state lookouts, including Halona Blowhole, Lanai Lookout, Pali Lookout as well as the two lookouts at Makapuu Lighthouse Trail, which remain closed.

Honolulu parks

MAY

>> Engage in outdoor individual exercise activities such as walking, running, jogging and biking on roads and pathways as permitted by law and park rules.

>> Use open comfort stations and showers.

>> Access designated community gardens.

>> Engage in outdoor, one-on-one sports and exercise. For example, one may play tennis or pickleball as long as there are only two individuals or members of the same household playing together. Two individuals may also shoot basketball hoops or play a game like HORSE with physical distancing. Separate balls would be ideal.

>> Play golf at courses operating in accordance with guidelines set by the Professional Golfers’ Association.

>> Participants are not required to wear face coverings while engaged in exercise activities.

>> Do outdoor exercises, with no more than 10 individuals. Physical distancing is necessary.

MAY NOT

>> Play doubles tennis if individuals are not part of the same family or household.

>> Play one-on-one or team basketball or a regular football game, classified as contact sports.

>> Use play structures or exercise equipment.

>> Gather socially on the ball court or sports field.

>> Hold commercial private or group exercise classes that assess a fee, such as beach yoga, boot camps and other fitness classes.

Honolulu Botanical Parks

MAY

>> Stroll or walk through botanical parks for exercise while observing social distancing guidelines and rules.

MAY NOT

>> Sit down for picnics at picnic tables or hold parties or gatherings at botanical parks.

Shopping malls and centers

MAY

>> Shop at open stores, malls and centers wearing a face mask, while following all protocols and guidelines for social distancing set by the properties.

MAY NOT

>> Sit down at food courts to eat or use mall play areas, arcades or game rooms. These areas within malls must remain closed.

>> Use fitting rooms, which must remain closed.

Commercial activities

MAY

>> Drive through a car wash.

>> Make an appointment at a new or used car dealership, observing social-distancing guidelines.

MAY NOT

>> Test-drive a car with the sales agent.

>> Hold an open house for the general public or brokers’ open events.

Sources: State Department of Land and Natural Resources; City and County of Honolulu