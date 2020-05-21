Colorado woman who violated coronavirus travel quarantine opts to return home

A Colorado woman who broke the state’s 14-day travel quarantine rules to slow the spread of COVID-19 has volunteered to return home.

The Maui Police Department said in a news release that Ashley Ruth Degraaf, 31, contacted them around noon today to meet with officers. She indicated seeing a post on social media that she had broken the 14-day travel quarantine and is now cooperating with authorities, MPD said.

Degraaf apparently told police she was planning on staying at a hostel, but MPD said it was later informed that she canceled her reservation.