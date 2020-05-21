Colorado woman who violated coronavirus travel quarantine opts to return home

A Colorado woman who broke the state’s 14-day travel quarantine rules to slow the spread of COVID-19 has volunteered to return home.
The Maui Police Department said in a news release that Ashley Ruth Degraaf, 31, contacted them around noon today to meet with officers. She indicated seeing a post on social media that she had broken the 14-day travel quarantine and is now cooperating with authorities, MPD said.
Degraaf apparently told police she was planning on staying at a hostel, but MPD said it was later informed that she canceled her reservation.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.