Waimanalo man, 30, dies after head-on crash in Hawaii Kai

A 30-year-old Waimanalo man has died from injuries he sustained in Saturday’s head-on collision in Hawaii Kai.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified him as Scot K. Aiona. The exact cause of death is pending.

Police said a vehicle driven by a man, later identified as Aiona, was traveling westbound on Kalanianaole Highway when he crossed over the double solid yellow line into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with another vehicle driven by a 56-year-old Honolulu man.

Aiona was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he died Wednesday.

A 57-year-old male passenger in the second vehicle was taken in serious condition to a hospital.

Police said neither speed, drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is the 17th traffic-related fatality on Oahu this year compared to 23 at the same time last year.