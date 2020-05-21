Waimanalo man, 30, dies after head-on crash in Hawaii Kai

A 30-year-old Waimanalo man has died from injuries he sustained in Saturday’s head-on collision in Hawaii Kai.
The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified him as Scot K. Aiona. The exact cause of death is pending.
Police said a vehicle driven by a man, later identified as Aiona, was traveling westbound on Kalanianaole Highway when he crossed over the double solid yellow line into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with another vehicle driven by a 56-year-old Honolulu man.
Aiona was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he died Wednesday.
A 57-year-old male passenger in the second vehicle was taken in serious condition to a hospital.
Police said neither speed, drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors in the collision.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is the 17th traffic-related fatality on Oahu this year compared to 23 at the same time last year.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.