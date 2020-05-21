comscore WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige, state officials discuss coronavirus updates in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige, state officials discuss coronavirus updates in Hawaii

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 pm

Gov. David Ige, Lt. Gov. Josh Green and state officials are holding a press conference at 12:30 p.m. to discuss the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.

Other planned speakers include Bruce Anderson, director of the Hawaii Department of Health, and Tim Sakahara, public information officer for the Department of Transportation.

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

