Hurricane season could be complicated by coronavirus response

The Central Pacific is expected to see two to six tropical cyclones for the annual hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, events that could be complicated by the new coronavirus.

Last year, the Central Pacific was forecast to have five tropical cyclones and ended with four — none of which made landfall.

Typically, the Central Pacific gets four to five tropical cyclones — the umbrella term that includes hurricanes — but had 16 as recently as 2015.

There is some uncertainty in this year’s forecast, with the possibility that the Central Pacific could experience La Nina conditions that tend to correlate with fewer tropical cyclones, said Chris Brenchley, director of the Central Pacific Hurricane Center. La Nina refers to lower-than-normal ocean temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific.

The annual forecast predicts that the Central Pacific will see a 75% chance of near- or below-normal number of tropical cyclones, along with a 25% chance of an above-normal season.

During a more than hourlong webinar Wednesday, officials including Gov. David Ige, Lt. Gov. Josh Green, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, Maui Mayor Michael Victorino, federal and state emergency officials and others encouraged residents to make plans and have a 14-day supply of food, water and medications, which could be depleted with people staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, officials also encouraged including masks and hand sanitizers in emergency kits.

If tropical cyclones force evacuees into shelters during the COVID-19 pandemic, that will pose challenges for social distancing, temperature screenings, mask-wearing and other issues, Caldwell said.

“These are unique challenges that no one has faced,” he said from the city’s Emergency Operations Center.

Evacuation shelters are likely to include masks for people seeking shelter, said Maria Lutz of the American Red Cross of Hawaii.

But people still need to bring one gallon of water per person per day, their own nonperishable food, a can opener and bedding, such as a blanket, which typically are not provided, Lutz said.

These calls were later followed by Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami and Elton Ushio, administrator for Kauai’s Emergency Management Agency.

A direct hit on Oahu also would have dire consequences for the rest of the state, Victorino said.

“The rest of us are up a creek with no paddle,” he said.

The risk of a tropical cyclone reaching the islands would also further stress the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, which has been activated for 85 days because of COVID-19, said Luke Meyers, HI-EMA’s executive officer.

Officials dealing with COVID-19 are already in a marathon, Meyers said. If they simultaneously face the threat of a tropical cyclone hitting the state, Meyers said, they would be “in a triathlon.”

Officials on Wednesday repeated the annual need for homeowners to prepare their homes for a list of issues as simple as clearing rain gutters to anchoring roofs with hurricane clips to buying flood and hurricane insurance, which would not be available for purchase during an emergency.

Green, a Hawaii island emergency room physician, also encouraged people to have three to four months’ worth of medications on hand and to reach out to help kupuna prepare for the upcoming hurricane season.

Dennis Hwang, of the University of Hawaii Sea Grant program, also encouraged residents to download the fourth edition of the “Homeowner’s Handbook to Prepare for Natural Hazards,” which now includes dealing with climate change and volcanoes.

———

ON THE NET:

>> The handbook is available at seagrant.soest.hawaii.edu/homeowners-handbook-to-prepare-for- natural-hazards/