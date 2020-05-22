Boy, 17, charged in armed robbery of Nanakuli convenience store

A 17-year-old boy has been accused of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Nanakuli.

Police said a masked juvenile male entered Fastop at about 10:05 p.m. on May 13 and pointed a gun at an employee. He then allegedly fled the scene with money.

No injuries were reported.

Through an investigation, police located and arrested the perpetrator Tuesday. Prosecutors charged him Thursday with first-degree robbery.

Police did not release the juvenile’s name because he is a minor.