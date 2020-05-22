Hawaii’s long distance paddling events canceled due to COVID-19

Shell Va’a and Team Bradley will reign as champions of long distance canoe racing for another year, this time without dipping a paddle into the water.

September’s Na Wahine O Ke Kai and October’s Molokai Hoe, both sponsored by Hawaiian Airlines, were canceled due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The events will be rescheduled for 2021. The Molokai Hoe has been run without interruption since 1952 and the Na Wahine O Ke Kai was first run officially in 1979, but the 1980 and 2015 races were canceled due to dangerous conditions.

Shell Va’a of Tahiti has won the men’s race the last two years and Team Bradley has owned the women’s race for the last four years. The races draw an international field and organizers wanted to make the call as early as possible.

Shell Va’a and Team Bradley have combined to win 23 world titles since 2006, and both own race record times in their respective competitions.