Gov. David Ige extends emergency proclamation for 2018 Kauai flooding

Gov. David Ige has extended the emergency relief period for the 2018 Kauai floods, which up until the coronavirus pandemic was Kauai’s worst disaster since Hurricane Iniki.

Damage to public property was estimated in the tens of millions from the initial flooding April 14-15, 2018 flooding, which produced approximately 50 inches of rain in a 24-hour period. The flooding destroyed and damaged hundreds of homes.

The severe flooding caused landslides and left Kuhio Highway with some 32 emergency repair sites. Ensuing roadwork closed a 2-mile stretch of Kauai’s north shore beyond Waikoko from the rest of the island to nonlocal traffic, and essential personnel, for more than a year.

The state didn’t even reopen that North Shore Kauai stretch of Kuhio Highway until last June. Since, then, other incidents of flooding have exacerbated the initial damages.

Ige signed the 14th supplementary emergency proclamation connected to the event on Friday. It extends the emergency period to July 21, 2020.

The proclamation extends authority to spend state funds to provide flooding relief and protect the health, safety and welfare of Kauai residents and visitors. Ige’s first emergency proclamation regarding the 2018 Kauai floods was signed April 15, 2018.