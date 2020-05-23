Honolulu Ocean Safety makes nearly 60 rescues ahead of Memorial Day

Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards made 57 rescues today as of 5 p.m.

Spokeswoman Shayne Enright reported the rescues ahead of Memorial Day on Monday. About 6,000 warnings, or preventative actions, were given today as well.

Honolulu’s beaches are now more accessible to the public as the city and state reopens from the COVID-19 pandemic, and Enright encouraged beach goers to be mindful.

“Ocean Safety will continue to be there, but please enjoy the beach safely,” she said in an email statement. “Know your limits and the changing ocean conditions and make sure you have the proper equipment before heading into the surf.”