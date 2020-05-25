VIDEO: Retail Merchants of Hawaii’s Tina Yamaki and business owner Victor Lim join the COVID-19 Care Conversation

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
Tina Yamaki, president of the Retail Merchants of Hawaii, was today’s guest on the COVID-19 Care Conversation. She was joined by Victor Lim, McDonald’s franchise owner and former chair of Hawaii Restaurant Association.
The COVID-19 Care Conversation, sponsored by Hawai’i Executive Collaborative and Hawaii Pacific Health, airs live every weekday at 10:30 a.m. on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji discuss the latest news, resources and community concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.
