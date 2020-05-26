1 critical, 2 in serious condition following 49 ocean rescues around Oahu

Lifeguards made 49 rescues and 7,000 “preventative actions” on Memorial Day across Oahu as lifeguards worked overtime, spokeswoman Shayne Enright said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to Haleiwa Beach Park at 6 p.m. after family members brought a 14-year old girl to shore after she got into trouble while swimming. Bystanders provided initial medical care until paramedics treated the girl with advanced life support and transported her to an emergency room in serious condition.

Then around 6:15 p.m., paramedics responded to Ewa Beach Park to treat a 41-year-old woman who got into trouble in the ocean and was brought to shore by relatives, Enright said. She was treated with advanced life support and taken to an emergency room in serious condition. Federal lifeguards and the Honolulu Fire Department also responded.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., paramedics responded to Makaha Beach Park for an unresponsive, 47-year-old male swimmer.

Residents and off-duty lifeguards rescued the man, performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation and shocked him with an AED until first responders arrived, Enright said.

Paramedics continued with advanced life-saving treatment and transported him to an emergency room in critical condition.