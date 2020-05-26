Man, 23, seriously injured after woman allegedly hits him with chair in Wahiawa

A 30-year-old woman seriously injured a 23-year-old man when she allegedly hit him with a chair in a Wahiawa home Monday night, police said.
The woman was arrested at 10:16 p.m. on suspicion of first-degree assault after she allegedly hit the man at 9:35 p.m., police said.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.