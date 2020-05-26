comscore Man, 23, seriously injured after woman allegedly hits him with chair in Wahiawa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 23, seriously injured after woman allegedly hits him with chair in Wahiawa

A 30-year-old woman seriously injured a 23-year-old man when she allegedly hit him with a chair in a Wahiawa home Monday night, police said.

The woman was arrested at 10:16 p.m. on suspicion of first-degree assault after she allegedly hit the man at 9:35 p.m., police said.

