Tradewind pattern to hold over Hawaii through next week

A tradewind weather pattern is expected to continue this week and next in Hawaii, according to forecasters, as a high pressure system remains north of the isles.

The National Weather Service says moderate trades will bring clouds and passing showers, mostly to windward and mauka areas, with a few possible on the leeward side. Overall, the airmass will remain stable.

Today’s forecast is partly cloudy, with scattered windward showers and highs from 85 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Lows tonight range from 68 to 73.

East winds will remain from 15 to 20 mph for all isles through tonight.

Forecasters also say there will be cirrus clouds — high-level clouds which look like delicate, white filaments — over the isles over the next few days.

Surf, meanwhile, will remain near or below seasonal normal on all shores through the weekend, even though a moderate pulse from the south-southwest is expected to build tonight.

Surf along north-facing shores, at 2 to 4 feet today, is expected to drop to to 1 to 3 feet Friday. Surf along west-facing shores, on the other hand, will remain at 1 to 3 feet today, then rise to 2 to 4 feet Friday.

For south-facing shores, surf at 2 to 3 feet today will rise to 2 to 4 feet Friday. Surf along east-facing shores will remain 1 to 3 feet through Friday.

A larger south-southwest swell is expected to build on Monday and may produce advisory-level surf for south-facing shores Tuesday and Wednesday.

Showers are expected to increase Tuesday as a cold front moves in from the north.

A small craft advisory for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, and leeward and southeast Hawaii island waters, remains in effect until 6 p.m. today.