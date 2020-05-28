WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige joined by Hawaii’s 4 mayors to discuss reopening of businesses and activities

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Gov. David Ige said the 14-day quarantine for incoming air passengers to Hawaii would be extended past June 30, but did not provide a specific end date.

Gov. David Ige is holding a 1:30 p.m. Zoom meeting on Facebook Live with all four of the state’s mayors to discuss the reopening of businesses and activities in their counties from the coronavirus shutdown in Hawaii.

Ige will be joined by Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, Kauai Mayor Derek K.S. Kawakami, Maui Mayor Mike Victorino and Hawaii island Mayor Harry Kim.

