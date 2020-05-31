Man released early due to COVID-19 arrested again in Kapolei

A 24-year-old man who was released from state custody early to reduce the spread of coronavirus among the state inmate population was arrested in Kapolei after police stopped him while he was driving a stolen motorcycle, police said.

The man was arrested for investigation of vehicle theft and fourth-degree theft near Kalaeloa Boulevard and Kapolei Parkway about 8:20 p.m. Saturday.

Police said officers pulled the man over after seeing him make several traffic violations while operating the motorcycle. Upon further checks, officers found the motorcycle had been reported stolen and that the man was recently released due to COVID-19.