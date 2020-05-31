Corrections and clarifications

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

Clarification

The 10 Roy’s Restaurants in Hawaii will reopen dining rooms gradually through the end of July or later, starting with Hawaii Kai between June 8 and 10. An article on Page B3 Friday could have been read to indicate that all would open in early June.