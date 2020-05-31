Las Vegas Advisor: Casinos allowed to reopen Thursday

Casinos on the Las Vegas Strip and throughout the city and surrounding areas will be allowed to reopen on June 4, ending a shutdown that spanned an incredible 79 days. Per the Nevada governor’s orders, casinos can open if they’ve been approved by the Nevada Gaming Control Board after presenting detailed plans for keeping customers safe.

Occupancy levels will be reduced to 50% to enable required social distancing; other safety protocols will be put in place. Nevada is now officially in Phase Two of its reopening plan, which also allows for the opening of bars, gyms, fitness centers, recreation areas, swimming pools, movie theaters and bowling alleys and other businesses, all requiring distancing rules be in place.

Not opening: As expected, entertainment options continue to be locked down. Still disallowed are nightclubs, day clubs, gentlemen’s clubs, brothels and live sporting events. The casinos are expected to be devoid of live events for several months. Places where social distancing is impossible are currently ruled out.

Staggered openings: Not all of the casinos are expected to open on June 4 and the bigger companies with multiple properties are sticking with plans to stagger their returns. MGM Resorts International will open with Bellagio, MGM Grand and New York-New York only, while Caesars Entertainment will lead with Caesars Palace and the Flamingo.

Restaurant reduction: Even though casino restaurants will be allowed to operate, many won’t. Some resorts, e.g., Wynn and Encore, have indicated they’ll open almost all of their eateries, while the Tropicana says it will offer the minimum of sandwiches and snacks.

Question: Will customers be required to wear masks in the casinos?

Answer: Masks will be encouraged, not required. The casinos will provide them at the door or you can bring your own. Most casino workers will be required to wear masks and gloves.

