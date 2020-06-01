Former Kauai mayor Bernard Carvalho to run for County Council

Former Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. is running for county councilman.

He filed nomination papers today, according to the County Clerk.

Carvalho served a decade as mayor of Kauai County, which includes Niihau. He ended his run in December 2018.

Carvalho won a two-year term in December 2008 to replace Mayor Bryan Baptiste, who died in office in June 2008, and then won reelection twice.

Carvalho is the former director of the Offices of Community Assistance and former director of the Parks and Recreation Department.

When Baptiste died, he was asked by Baptiste’s family to run, and won the two-year term.

He then ran successfully in 2010 and again in 2014.

Carvalho announced in 2017 that he will join the crowded race for lieutenant governor in 2018.

He reportedly had been eyeing the governor’s office, but decided against it.

Carvalho was succeeded by Mayor Derek Kawakami in 2018.