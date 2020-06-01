House Committee on COVID-19 economic response meets at State Capitol

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

The Hawaii House of Representatives Select Committee on COVID-19 Economic and Financial Preparedness met at 10 a.m. today at the State Capitol.

Individuals who made presentations to the committee included:

>> Carl Bonham, UHERO

>> Dr. Mark Mugiishi, Hawaii COVID-19 Public Health Recovery Task Force

>> Na’alehu Anthony, Aina Aloha

>> Attorney General Clare Connors

>> Alan Oshima, Hawaii COVID-19 Public Health Recovery Task Force

>> Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, HIEMA

Today’s meeting is closed to the public, but will be broadcast live on ‘Olelo. Watch the proceedings live above.

Having trouble accessing the video? Click here to watch via ‘Olelo.