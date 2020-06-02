Watch Live: Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell speaks about George Floyd protests

Honolulu officials are holding a news conference today at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center to provide an update on the city’s economic recovery due to the coronavirus.
Speaking are Honolulu Managing Director Roy Amemiya Jr.; Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency Executive Director Josh Stanbro; and Councilman Tommy Waters.
