WATCH LIVE: Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 meets at State Capitol | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
WATCH LIVE: Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 meets at State Capitol

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 pm

  • VIDEO COURTESY 'OLELO

The Hawaii State Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 will hold a meeting at 12:45 p.m. today at the State Capitol.

Individuals scheduled to appear before the committee today include:

>> Clare Connors, Attorney General

>> Alexandra Slous, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency

>>Bruce Anderson, Department of Health

>> Mary G. Boland, University of Hawaii School of Nursing and Dental Hygiene

>> Lynn Babington, Chaminade University

>> John Y. Gotanda, Aloha Trace

>> Brandon Kurisu, Every1ne Hawaii

>> Robert Kurisu, SafePaths

>> Michael Kamida, SafePaths

Today’s meeting is closed to the public, but the proceedings will be broadcast live statewide via ‘Olelo. Watch the meeting via the video above.

Having trouble accessing the video? Click here to watch via ‘Olelo.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

