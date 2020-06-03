Hawaii eases restrictions on number of people allowed on commercial, recreational boats

State officials said that up to 10 people may now be on a commercial or recreational boat at a time, effective immediately, due to the easing of emergency restrictions imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under new COVID-19 “Act With Care” guidelines, up to 10 people not necessarily from the same household, including passengers and crew, may be on a boat at a time in all four counties. The 10-person limitation can be exceeded if everyone is from the same household.

In addition, the state Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation will allow commercial water sports operators, like surf schools and kayak rental companies, to resume operations with the same restrictions — a limit of 10 people per vessel including crew or staff.

The restrictions, including a limit of no more than two people on any boat unless part of the same household, were put in place by the state in mid-April.

Although restrictions have been eased, the guidelines still call for physical distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing of masks, when practical.

DOBOR district and harbor offices across the state — which closed mid-March – will reopen for transactions on Thursday, with new protocols in place. Only one customer at a time will be allowed to enter the office, and face masks are required, as well as maintaining 6 feet of distance from others.