Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> There is a six-year draw-down period for CARES Act Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development block grant funds, unlike other CARES money that must be spent by the end of the year. A story on Page B1 Friday incorrectly said the money tied to a Chinatown project needed to be spent by the end of the year.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.