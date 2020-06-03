Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> There is a six-year draw-down period for CARES Act Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development block grant funds, unlike other CARES money that must be spent by the end of the year. A story on Page B1 Friday incorrectly said the money tied to a Chinatown project needed to be spent by the end of the year.