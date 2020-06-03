Nearly 20 high schoolers get national scholarship award

Eighteen Hawaii high school students are among 3,300 winners in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program, which is financed by U.S. colleges and universities.

Sponsor institutions select the winners who plan to attend their institutions, and those students will be awarded $500 to $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study. There are 167 institutions of higher education across 43 states and the District of Columbia that are underwriting awards through the program.

After another group of students is announced in July, a total of 4,100 winners out of about 1.5 million high school juniors who entered the program will receive a college-sponsored award. Others winners have received corporate-sponsored awards.

The National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced the winners Tuesday. Hawaii’s 18 winners:

>> Nicole Nakamoto from Punahou School, who will attend the University of Southern California

>> ToriAnn Abe from ‘Iolani School, who will attend the University of Southern California

>> Josette Huang from Punahou School, who will attend the University of Chicago

>> Mika Ishii from ‘Iolani School, who will attend the University of Southern California

>> Kainoa Jim from Punahou School, who will attend Boston College

>> Jimin Kim from Roose­velt High School, who will attend the University of Oklahoma

>> Matthew Kimura from Kaiser High School, who will attend the University of Southern California

>> Conner Kojima from ‘Iolani School, who will attend the University of Southern California

>> Trevor J. Lau from ‘Iolani School, who will attend Northeastern University

>> Trevor M. Lau from ‘Iolani School, who will attend Northeastern University

>> Kate Li from Punahou School, who will attend the University of Southern California

>> Robert Liu from Punahou School, who will attend the University of Southern California

>> Kyler Teiji Saiki from Mid-Pacific Institute, who will attend the University of Southern California

>> Eui Jin Song from Kaiser High School, who will attend the University of Southern California

>> Noah Taniguchi from ‘Iolani School, who will attend Boston University

>> Kaeo Wongbusarakum from Punahou School, who will attend the University of Southern California

>> Zane Yamamoto from Punahou School, who will attend Claremont McKenna College

>> Remie Paguio from ‘Iolani School, who will attend Northeastern University