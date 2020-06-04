comscore WATCH LIVE: Honolulu officials discuss measures on recovering from coronavirus | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
WATCH LIVE: Honolulu officials discuss measures on recovering from coronavirus

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:44 pm

Mayor Kirk Caldwell is signing today two bills into law regarding an advanced energy code and affordable rental housing.

Joining Caldwell are Hawaii Energy Executive Director Brian Kealoha and Kawika Pegram of the Blue Planet Foundation Climate Crew.

The news conference is taking place at Hookupu Center at 1125 Ala Moana Blvd.

Watch the news conference live above.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

