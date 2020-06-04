WATCH LIVE: Honolulu officials discuss measures on recovering from coronavirus

Mayor Kirk Caldwell is signing today two bills into law regarding an advanced energy code and affordable rental housing.
Joining Caldwell are Hawaii Energy Executive Director Brian Kealoha and Kawika Pegram of the Blue Planet Foundation Climate Crew.
The news conference is taking place at Hookupu Center at 1125 Ala Moana Blvd.
Watch the news conference live above.
