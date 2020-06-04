comscore Hawaii State Senate Committee on COVID-19 meeting to discuss coronavirus updates is canceled | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii State Senate Committee on COVID-19 meeting to discuss coronavirus updates is canceled

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:02 pm
The planned meeting of the Hawaii State Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 was canceled because of an unexpected no-show.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The Hawaii State Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 is holding a meeting at the state Capitol to discuss the latest on the coronavirus in Hawaii.

Expected speakers include:

>> Dr. Eugene Tian, Chief State Economist

>> Len Higashi, Acting Executive Director, Hawaii Technology Development Corporation

>> Scott Glenn, Chief Energy Officer

>> Dennis Ling, Business Development & Support Division Administrator

>> Greg Barbour, Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaii Authority Executive Director

>> Rodrigo Romo, Pacific International Space Center for Exploration Systems Program Director

>> David Sikkink, Foreign Trade Zone Division Administrator

>> Georga Skinner, Creative Industries Division Chief Officer

>> Chris Tatum, Hawaii Tourism Authority CEO

The session is closed to the public. Watch the livestream video above.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

