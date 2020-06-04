Hawaii State Senate Committee on COVID-19 meeting to discuss coronavirus updates is canceled

The planned meeting of the Hawaii State Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 was canceled because of an unexpected no-show.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The Hawaii State Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 is holding a meeting at the state Capitol to discuss the latest on the coronavirus in Hawaii.
Expected speakers include:
>> Dr. Eugene Tian, Chief State Economist
>> Len Higashi, Acting Executive Director, Hawaii Technology Development Corporation
>> Scott Glenn, Chief Energy Officer
>> Dennis Ling, Business Development & Support Division Administrator
>> Greg Barbour, Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaii Authority Executive Director
>> Rodrigo Romo, Pacific International Space Center for Exploration Systems Program Director
>> David Sikkink, Foreign Trade Zone Division Administrator
>> Georga Skinner, Creative Industries Division Chief Officer
>> Chris Tatum, Hawaii Tourism Authority CEO
The session is closed to the public. Watch the livestream video above.
