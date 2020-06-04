Hawaii State Senate Committee on COVID-19 meeting to discuss coronavirus updates is canceled

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

The planned meeting of the Hawaii State Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 was canceled because of an unexpected no-show.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The Hawaii State Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 is holding a meeting at the state Capitol to discuss the latest on the coronavirus in Hawaii.

Expected speakers include:

>> Dr. Eugene Tian, Chief State Economist

>> Len Higashi, Acting Executive Director, Hawaii Technology Development Corporation

>> Scott Glenn, Chief Energy Officer

>> Dennis Ling, Business Development & Support Division Administrator

>> Greg Barbour, Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaii Authority Executive Director

>> Rodrigo Romo, Pacific International Space Center for Exploration Systems Program Director

>> David Sikkink, Foreign Trade Zone Division Administrator

>> Georga Skinner, Creative Industries Division Chief Officer

>> Chris Tatum, Hawaii Tourism Authority CEO

The session is closed to the public. Watch the livestream video above.