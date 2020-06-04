Woman dies after falling into the ocean while hiking near Hanauma Bay

A 56-year-old woman died today after falling into the ocean near Hanauma Bay.

Honolulu lifeguards responded about 10:30 a.m. today after the woman, who was apparently hiking, fell into the ocean near an area called “Rock Bridge,” said Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright. Lifeguards pulled her out of the water and brought her to shore where CPR was performed, but the woman died at the scene.

Surf at the time was reported to be 4 to 6 feet, Enright said. It was unclear if a wave hit the woman before she fell into the ocean.