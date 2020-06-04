Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> The drama series ‘Quiz’ debuted Sunday, May 31, with second and third air dates of Sunday, June 7 and June 14. The dates were inaccurate in a story on Page A2 Wednesday.
>> Lynne Matusow is a longtime Chinatown resident. Her first name was misspelled in a story on Page B2 Wednesday.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.