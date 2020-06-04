Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The drama series ‘Quiz’ debuted Sunday, May 31, with second and third air dates of Sunday, June 7 and June 14. The dates were inaccurate in a story on Page A2 Wednesday.

>> Lynne Matusow is a longtime Chinatown resident. Her first name was misspelled in a story on Page B2 Wednesday.