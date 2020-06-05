2 Waikiki nursing care facility employees test positive for coronavirus

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Kalakaua Gardens, an independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing care facility in Waikiki, announced today that two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

They were apparently infected outside Kalakaua Gardens, according to a news release.

The two employees are quarantined at home for the next 14 days, and the Department of Health will notify the company when they are no longer positive and can return to work.

“All of our residents have been quarantined in their units in order to minimize group interactions,” Kalakaua Gardens said in the release. The facility also is employing strict infection-control measures.

Only essential workers are reporting to work, and others have been asked to temporarily quarantine at home, the facility said.

All employees and residents will take a COVID-19 test with a private lab, with their consent and at no cost. Samples will be sent for testing at the State Laboratories Division.

Earlier today, health officials said that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 664.