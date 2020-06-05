Hawaii coronavirus cases rise by 9 to total 664; tally includes 4 older infections, officials say

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 664, up nine, including four older infections that had not been counted previously.

“As a result of correcting discrepancies in laboratory reporting, 4 older cases were added (2 on Honolulu, 1 on Maui, and 1 on Kauai), and 1 case was removed (Honolulu),” according to a footnote in the department’s daily report.

The five new cases are on Oahu.

As of today, 33 infections in Hawaii are active cases with a total of 614 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak. Three new release cases were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

About 93% of the Hawaii people who have been infected are now classified as released from isolation.

By county, Honolulu has seen 401 patients released from isolation. Maui has had 112 patients released. Both Kauai and the Big Island have no active infection cases.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remains unchanged at 17. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 83 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 82 hospitalizations in the state, 58 have been on Oahu, 22 on Maui, and one each on the Big Island and Kauai.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 431 on Oahu, 120 in Maui County, 81 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 11 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of the more than 53,257 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, just (1%) have been positive. Health officials counted 921 new test results in today’s tally.

