Honolulu Medical Examiner identifies homeless man killed in Kakaako stabbing

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 52-year-old homeless man killed in Wednesday’s deadly stabbing in Kakaako as Keith B.M.M. Koga.

Honolulu police arrested a 40-year-old man at 655 Halekauwila St. Wednesday night on suspicion of second-degree murder in Koga’s death.

Police said two men were involved in a fight at the 600 block of Keawe Street shortly before 6:50 p.m. Wednesday that escalated. The suspect allegedly then stabbed the victim later identified as Koga.

Koga sustained multiple stab wounds to the front and back of his torso as well as wounds to his extremities.

Emergency Medical Services treated Koga and took him in critical condition to a hospital and died.

Police are continuing their investigation.