Oahu restaurants start welcoming customers back as dine-in restriction is lifted

Kaila Cafe at the Market City shopping center in Kaimuki was among the first restaurants to serve dine-in customers on Oahu after the 2 1/2-month shutdown by the City and County of Honolulu due to COVID-19 concerns was lifted today.

Kaila regulars David and Ann Snakenberg were the first in line and to be seated when the popular eatery known for its brunch items opened its doors a little after 7 a.m. today.

More customers gradually arrived and were seated.

The Snakenbergs had been supporting Kaila Cafe as takeout customers during the shutdown, and were happy to be the first in-restaurant diners today.

“It really is like family here, like ‘Cheers’,” said David Snakenberg, an Air Force retiree, who chatted (through masks) with each employee as they came by to say hello.

Tables were separated by at least 6 feet, as per official guidelines, and servers wore face masks and shields and provided customers with condiments on request, and hand sanitation gel after their meals.

“It’s awesome to be back,” said server Wayne Kato of Makiki, who has been with the restaurant 10 years, and had “Hi, my name is Wayne” written on his face shield. “It’s great to see the customers and my co-workers again.”

The employees gave the restaurant a very “deep cleaning” and employees met this week to go over safety guidelines for themselves and their customers, Kato said.