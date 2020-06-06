Hawaii coronavirus cases climb by 9 for second straight day, raising statewide total to 673

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 673, up nine from Friday.

Today is the second straight day that the statewide total rose by nine cases. On Friday, officials reported six new infections on Oahu and three older cases that had been reclassified as positive. It was the highest daily increase since April.

Eight of today’s new cases are on Oahu, while the ninth is a Hawaii resident diagnosed out of state.

As of today, 40 infections in Hawaii are active cases with a total of 616 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak. Two new release cases — one each on Oahu and Maui — were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

About 92% of the Hawaii people who have been infected are now classified as released from isolation.

By county, Honolulu has seen 402 patients released from isolation. Maui has had 113 patients released. Both Kauai and the Big Island have no active infection cases.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remains unchanged at 17. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 439 on Oahu, 120 in Maui County, 81 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 12 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 83 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 82 hospitalizations in the state, 58 have been on Oahu, 22 on Maui, and one each on the Big Island and Kauai.

Of the more than 53,257 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, about 1.3% have been positive.

