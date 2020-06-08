Man, 51, shoots and injures police officer with pellet gun in Hauula

Police arrested a 51-year-old man tonight after he allegedly shot a police officer with a pellet gun in Hauula.
The veteran male officer, roughly 50 years old, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The shooting occurred at about 6:40 p.m.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, police said.
Detectives remain at the scene.
