Hawaii State Legislature reconvening June 22

The Hawaii State Legislature will reconvene on June 22 with hopes of finishing a limited series of measures within three weeks, legislative leaders said today.

House Speaker Scott Saiki said the budget, “any emergency-type bills,” and COVID-19 legislation would be the three priority “buckets” of measures that lawmakers will take up.

Additionally, he said, there is also interest in taking up police discipline legislation, and most specifically House Bill 285, which would require the state’s four county police departments to identify to the Legislature the names of officers suspended or discharged.

Lawmakers had initially announced the session would restart Monday. “It would give us a little bit more time to consider legislation,” Saiki said.