Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announces free Summer Fun program

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced details today of a free Summer Fun program.

He said about 3,600 children will be able to participate in the program for one month beginning July 1. Caldwell encouraged people to apply as leaders for the program to allow more children to participate.

Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation Director Michele Nekota joined Caldwell at the news conference.

“We’re going to be a in smaller groups, groups of 12,” Nekota said. “We want to make sure that this summer fun is a safe and healthy environment for all kids.”

She said children will still wear masks. Today’s announcement was made at Manoa Valley District Park.

