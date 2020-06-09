Territorial Savings Bank reopens 6 branches, resumes Saturday banking

Territorial Savings Bank said today it will reopen six of its temporarily closed branches on Monday. The branches that will open are Aina Haina, Kalihi, Kapahulu, Kapolei, Pearl City and Kihei.

In addition, Saturday banking will resume at its Ala Moana, Kahala, Waipahu and Kahului branches starting June 20.

The bank temporarily closed seven of its 29 branches and suspended Saturday banking hours on April 7 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Since then, the bank has made several changes to protect its customers and employees, like reserving the first hour of every day for kupuna (ages 60 and up) and those most at risk to COVID-19. The bank also will limit the number of visitors in the branch to ensure social distancing. Staff are encouraged to wear face masks and customers may wear masks too.

