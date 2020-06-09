Wife of Abigail Kawananakoa among four seeking to become conservator

The wife of Abigail Kawananakoa is among four individuals being considered for appointment as conservator overseeing the personal finances of the 93-year-old Campbell Estate heiress.

Probate Court Judge R. Mark Browning today said he would issue an order this afternoon setting up a process to vet the four candidates.

The effort follows a ruling three months ago in which a judge determined that Kawananakoa, who has a $215 million estate, is mentally unfit to handle her own financial affairs and in need of a conservator to oversee her finances outside her trust.

In his order in March, Oahu Circuit Court Judge James Ashford said he found evidence that Kawananakoa’s property is being “inappropriately wasted and dissipated” and will continue to be so unless it is managed by a conservator.

Among other things, a conservator would help Kawananakoa oversee her struggling horse breeding operations in Waimanalo and California and would take care of her unfiled gift tax returns.

During this morning’s hearing, attorneys for the Kawananakoas argued that the 93-year-old still wants a measure of control over her money and therefore the conservator should have limited oversight.

Attorneys for the trustee and the Abigail KK Kawananakoa Foundation said the conservator should be independent.

Among the four people nominated to be conservator is Veronica Gail Worth Kawananakoa, the wife of Abigail Kawananakoa.