4 new coronavirus cases on Oahu; Hawaii’s statewide total at 685

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported four new coronavirus cases and said the statewide total now stands at 685.

The total statewide count rose by only three after one case was removed from the tally “as a result of updated testing information,” health officials said.

All four of today’s new cases are on Oahu, as was the case that was removed.

As of today, 46 infections in Hawaii are active cases with a total of 622 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak in February. One new release case on Oahu was reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

About 91% of the Hawaii people who have been infected are now classified as released from isolation.

By county, Honolulu has seen 408 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 113 patients released. Both Kauai and the Big Island have no active infection cases.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remains unchanged at 17. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 451 on Oahu, 120 in Maui County, 81 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 12 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 85 have required hospitalizations, with one new hospitalization on Oahu reported today, health officials said.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 84 hospitalizations in the state, 60 have been on Oahu, 22 on Maui, and one each on the Big Island and Kauai.

Of the more than 57,295 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, about 1.2% have been positive. Health officials counted 1,122 new test results in today’s tally.