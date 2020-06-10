Fisherman reported missing is found unresponsive off Big Isle

Hawaii island firefighters located an unresponsive fisherman who was reported missing in waters off of Hawaii island late Tuesday.
Six units including a rescue helicopter and boat responded to a report of a missing fisherman off of Pu’uhonua Road at about 11 p.m.
The Coast Guard also deployed its MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to assist.
Firefighters on a rescue boat located the fisherman floating face down in the water with “no signs of life,” according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.