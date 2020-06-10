comscore Fisherman reported missing is found unresponsive off Big Isle | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Fisherman reported missing is found unresponsive off Big Isle

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Hawaii island firefighters located an unresponsive fisherman who was reported missing in waters off of Hawaii island late Tuesday.

Six units including a rescue helicopter and boat responded to a report of a missing fisherman off of Pu’uhonua Road at about 11 p.m.

The Coast Guard also deployed its MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to assist.

Firefighters on a rescue boat located the fisherman floating face down in the water with “no signs of life,” according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.

