Police open attempted murder investigation in Pearl City

Honolulu police opened an attempted murder investigation Friday morning after a man was shot in the hand in the Pearl City area.

According to a Honolulu Police Department bulletin, the 21-year-old victim was “dropped off at a local area hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand.” Hospital personnel reported the incident to HPD, which opened the second-degree attempted murder investigation.

The incident occurred in the Pearl City area at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to the bulletin. The suspect is male, the bulletin said, but his identity was unknown at the time.

No further information was available. The investigation is currently pending.

