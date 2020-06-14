5 new coronavirus cases raise Hawaii’s statewide total to 728

Hawaii recorded five new coronavirus cases today, raising the statewide total of infections to 728, state Department of Health officials said in their daily midday count.

Today’s new cases include four on Oahu and one on the Big Island. Hawaii island officials said the new patient is “isolated at home and monitored by the Department of Health.” They said health officials reported that the new Big Island case “seems to be very isolated and connected to a previous travel-related case.”

No additional information on the new Oahu cases was immediately available.

Hawaii has seen a small upsurge in cases in June after a relatively mild May. The department reported 15 new cases Friday and 17 on Saturday — the first time the state’s daily count was in double digits since mid-April.

As of today, 82 infections in Hawaii are active cases with a total of 629 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak in February. One new release case on Oahu was reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

About 86% of the Hawaii people who have been infected are now classified as released from isolation.

By county, Honolulu has seen 415 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 113 patients released. The Big Island now has one new active infection with today’s new case, while Kauai continues to have none and has not seen as new infection in over two months.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remains unchanged at 17. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 493 on Oahu, 120 in Maui County, 82 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 12 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 91 have required hospitalizations, with two new hospitalizations on Oahu reported today, health officials said.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 90 hospitalizations in the state, 66 have been on Oahu, 22 on Maui, and one each on the Big Island and Kauai.

Of the more than 61,474 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, about 1.2% have been positive. Health officials counted 1,152 new test results in today’s tally.