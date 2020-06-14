Donations being accepted for World Blood Donor Day

Honolulu Hale will be illuminated in red tonight in recognition of World Blood Donor Day.

“The need for blood never stops,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell in a press release. “With blood drives canceled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blood Bank of Hawai‘i has continued to serve our community with new protocols in place to follow physical distancing guidelines.”

World Blood Donor Day is an effort to raise awareness and to thank blood donors. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the slogan this year is “Give blood and make the world a healthier place.”

According to officials, donors with O- and O+ blood types are particularly needed due to demand and limited supply.

The Young Street Donor Center, Dillingham Headquarters, Adventist Health Castle and Waikele Center locations will be open today from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“Blood is a precious resource. It helps hospital patients who suffer from life-threatening conditions and can play a life-saving role in neonatal care, cancer treatment and surgeries,” said Blood Bank of Hawai‘i Chief Executive Officer Kim-Anh Nguyen.

—

