Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

Closure allows improvements at Kanaha Beach Park

Kanaha Beach Park has reopened for public use. The temporary closure due to COVID-19 allowed the Department of Parks and Recreation to complete extensive repairs of waterlines, picnic tables, benches, posts and rails, according to a news release. Crews were also able to remove large debris and vegetation, repaint parking stalls for the disabled, pressure-wash sidewalks and deep-clean restrooms.

County departments partnered with various agencies to find housing for 22 homeless persons. A dozen people were moved into Wahi Ho‘omalu ‘o Wailuku temporary emergency shelters in Waiale Park, and 10 others entered the Ka Hale a ke Ola Homeless Resource Center shelter.

Maui Lani roundabout project kicks into gear

Monday marks the start of major intersection construction work on the Maui Lani roundabout project that will require the full closure of the Maui Lani Parkway and Kamehameha Avenue intersection through July 31. Goodfellow Bros. crews will be working at the site from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily except Sundays. Pedestrian and bicycle access will continue to be available.

“This closure will expedite the construction schedule by two to three months while school is not in session,” Department of Public Works Director Rowena Dagdag- Andaya said in a news release. “Doing construction now also minimizes any major traffic disruptions once schools reopen.”

The $3.15 million project includes road pavement work, construction of curb ramps and sidewalks, adjusting manholes, installation of irrigation and water valves and a storm drain culvert, and replacing street signs. For more information, visit the Maui Lani roundabout Facebook page.

2 Central Maui pools set to reopen Monday

Coach Spencer Shiraishi Memorial Pool on Kaulawahine Street in Kahului and the New Wailuku Pool on the corner of Wells and Market streets will reopen Monday, but reservations are required. Swimmers can enjoy 45-minute lap swimming at Shiraishi Pool and lane walking at the Wailuku pool, with the latter offering kupuna hours for seniors 60 and older from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday.

For reservations, call 270-6116. Face coverings and IDs are required upon entry.

Make appointments to Go Green at recycling event

The Go Green (formerly Third Saturday/Go Green) recycling event will continue as an appointment-only event Saturday in the Lahaina Cannery Mall parking lot. The event had been canceled for several months due to COVID-19.

The monthly bulky-item recycling event is hosted by Malama Maui Nui in partnership with the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset, 5A Rent-A-Space, the Division of Environmental Protection and Sustainability, and the Lahaina Cannery Mall.

Go Green allows residents to responsibly dispose of the following household recyclables at no charge: air conditioners, batteries (lead acid auto only), washers and dryers, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, stoves, tires (suggested $10 donation per tire), water heaters, scrap metal and electronics (TVs, printers, computers, monitors and cords).

Find an appointment request form at malamamauinui.org/gogreen. For more information, call 270-8217.

HECO picks 4 solar and storage projects for Maui

Hawaiian Electric has posted details of 16 solar-plus-storage or stand-alone storage projects — including four on Maui — chosen in the latest phase of its clean-energy transition.

Details are listed on the Hawaiian Electric renewable project status board on its website. Each developer is responsible for outreach to the prospective neighboring communities, alerting residents to plans and responding to concerns.

All four Maui projects are projected for completion in 2023. The three solar projects with battery energy storage systems (BESS) are:

>> The 20-megawatt/80-megawatt-hour Kahana Solar in Napili-Honokowai by developer Innergex

>> The 40-MW/160-MWh Kamaole Solar in Kihei by Pacific Green Ikehu LLC

>> The 40-MW/160-MWh Pulehu Solar by Longroad Development Co. LLC

Hawaiian Electric plans to build its own stand-alone 40-MW/160-MWh Waena BESS project near the Central Maui Landfill.

Contest seeks photos of Maui’s ‘no ka oi’ pets

“Maui No Ka Oi” is the theme of this year’s Maui Humane Society’s 2020 Pet Photo Contest, which begins Monday and runs through July 31. “Inspired by how the community worked together during these challenging months,” the agency wants to celebrate the island and is looking for photos that capture the spirit of Maui and show pets surrounded by the island’s beauty.

The photos collecting the most votes in the dogs, cats and “others” categories will win a featured spot in the 2021 MHS Pet Calendar. Votes are $1 each (minimum of five votes), and 100% of the proceeds will be used to help shelter animals at the Maui Humane Society.

To learn more about prizes, rules and tips on taking a great photo, visit mauihumanesociety.org.

Reservations required for hazardous waste collection

Monday is the deadline to make an appointment to participate in an annual household hazardous waste collection event on June 28. The service is offered by appointment only. Call Cameron Chemical Corp. at 695-2999 to schedule a drop-off time. Callers should prepare a list of household hazardous waste items they plan to drop off.

According to the Department of Environmental Management, the accepted items include aerosols, antifreeze, car batteries, household batteries, fire extinguishers, fluorescent bulbs and tubes, oil-based paint, old medications, pesticides, solvents and thermometers. Callers can inquire about items not listed when making an appointment.

—

STAY INFORMED

Due to COVID-19 precautions, Maui County Council meetings are being held only online via BlueJeans.com. To watch or provide video testimony, enter meeting ID; for phone testimony, dial 408-915-6290 and enter meeting ID. Council meetings also can be seen live on Akaku Channel 53 and mauicounty.us/agendas.

>> Climate Action and Resilience Committee meets 9 a.m. Monday on update of county’s hazard mitigation plan, and to discuss approaches to regulating or minimizing hazardous land use in sea-level-rise inundation zones. (Meeting code: 498 712 703)

>> Water, Infrastructure and Transportation Committee meets 1:30 p.m. Monday to discuss proposed bill updating Water Use and Development Plan for Maui, focusing on Lahaina Aquifer Sector Area. (Meeting code: 461 923 498)

>> Environmental, Agricultural and Cultural Preservation Committee meets 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on proposed resolution establishing the Malama Maui County Pledge to provide visitors with clear guidelines and a mechanism to demonstrate their commitment to appropriate, respectful and safe behavior; and to discuss opportunities to address food security for Maui County. (Meeting code: 840 546 502)

>> Planning and Sustainable Land Use Committee reconvenes its June 3 meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday to consider ordinance changing zoning for proposed Kilohana Makai Workforce Housing Project from open zone to R-1 residential district for 7 acres at South Kihei Road and Kilohana Drive to make the property’s land use designations consistent. (Meeting code: 994 504 421)

>> Affordable Housing Committee meets 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss proposed bill establishing a commission on homelessness. (Meeting code: 798 867 277)

>> Maui County Council is scheduled to hold its regular meeting at 9 a.m. Friday.