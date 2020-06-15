ILWU 142 endorses Colleen Hanabusa for Honolulu mayor

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 142 announced today it is endorsing former Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa for Honolulu mayor.

Among the 18,000-member organization are the 4,000-member Oahu Division and the 1,000 Longshore Division which represents an additional 600 workers on Oahu.

ILWU Local 142 represents workers in the agricultural, general trades, longshore and tourism industries.

William “Baba” Haole IV, Longshore Division director, noted that Hanabusa has long supported the union.

In accepting the endorsement, Hanabusa acknowledged the union’s role in Hawaii history and “the creation of the middle class” here over the past century.

Pointing to the unsettled situation facing the country, “we must collectively to what we would call not ‘a new normal,’ but ‘a better normal.’”

Hanabusa also is being endorsed by the Hawaii State Teachers Association and the Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 368.

Among other major endorsements: the Hawaii Government Employees Association and the Plumbers and Fitters Local 675 endorsed Keith Amemiya; the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers endorsed Rick Blangiardi; and the Hawaii Teamsters and Allied Workers Local 996, the International Association of Bridge, Structural and Ornamental Iron Workers Union Local 625, the Operative Plasterers’ & Cement Masons’ International Association Local 630 and the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 1 endorsed Mufi Hannemann.

This year’s Hawaii elections are the first to be held by “all-mail.” Primary election day is Aug. 2. If the top candidate in the non-partisan mayor’s race does not receive at least 50% of ballots cast (not including blank or spoiled votes) plus one vote, the two top finishers will go head-to-head in the Nov. 3 general election.