Hawaii’s largest nursing home confirms at least 5 new COVID-19 cases

Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center has confirmed a small outbreak at the state’s largest nursing home with at least four residents and one staff member now testing positive for the coronavirus.

The company confirmed the news in a letter posted on the website of its parent company Avalon Health Care Group.

“Despite our best efforts to prevent COVID-19 from being introduced into our facility, we can confirm that we had a total of one staff member and four residents test positive for COVID-19,” the notice said. The staff member was first confirmed positive on June 12 and the residents are all on the same unit where the employee worked.

The residents and their caregivers initially tested negative, but one of the residents later developed COVID-19 symptoms and was taken to the hospital, testing positive on June 14. That resident is still hospitalized, while the others have been placed in isolation at the facility. Two residents tested positive via 15-minute rapid COVID-19 tests, but active virus must still be confirmed through nasal swabbing tests.

“Thank God all the infected individuals are completely asymptomatic and are stable,” said Dr. Scott Miscovich, owner of Premier Medical Group Hawaii, which is conducting the COVID-19 tests for about 250 residents and roughly 550 staff. “This further emphasizes the importance of testing asymptomatic individuals in cluster settings.”

Hale Nani began testing all residents and staff for the virus on June 16. Tests will be repeated a week and two weeks later until all are negative, Miscovich said. In the meantime, if any employee or resident develops symptoms, they will be immediately retested.

“The outbreak so far is confined to one ward that has 17 total residents. You keep on testing weekly until no positives are found so that you know this facility is disease-free,” he said. “This is a respiratory virus that bodies have never seen. Until we develop a vaccine, this will continue to spread. People should not be listening to any myths that the summer or change in weather will lessen our exposure.”

Hale Nani said it is screening all staff and visitors before they enter the facility. If they report any signs or symptoms of the coronavirus, they are sent home and tested according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The facility is only allowing essential visitors or vendors to enter on a case-by-case basis.

In addition, all staff and visitors are required to wear personal protective equipment.

“We are working diligently to limit the spread of the virus to other residents of the facility,” the administration wrote. “We will continue to implement the guidance that has been provided to us by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the state Health Departments as we fight to keep our residents and staff safe.”