Kapolei man allegedly assaults woman in front of their children

A 22-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting the 22-year-old mother of their young children earlier this month in Kapolei.

Police did not identify how many children witnessed their father allegedly abuse their mother at 12:41 p.m. on June 3. But police said they are all under the age of 14.

The suspect was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of abuse of a family or household member.