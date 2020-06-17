Swimmer drowns at Spitting Caves

A body was recovered in an apparent drowning today at Spitting Caves.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that a fisherman noticed an unresponsive man, 39, in the water just after 5 p.m. and called 911. Ocean Safety personnel brought the man into Maunalua Bay, where they pronounced his death.

EMS and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call regarding the swimmer just after 5 p.m. HFD reported his drowning around 5:40 p.m.