Reservations reopen for sunrise viewing at Haleakala

Reservations are once again available for sunrise viewing at the summit of Haleakala National Park, starting Saturday morning.

The online reservations at Recreation.gov opened up at 7 a.m. today and will be available up to seven days in advance.

The National Park Service said it continues to follow guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, as it continues to increase recreational access and services to the public.

All sunrise reservation holders are encouraged to practice social distancing and spread out among the following four popular viewpoints:

>> Puu Ulaula (or Red Hill Summit) at 10,023 feet

>> Haleakala Visitor Center overlook areas at 9,740 feet

>> Kalahaku Overlook at 9,324 feet

>> Leleiwi Overlook at 8,840 feet (accessed via a 10-minute hike from its parking lot)

Both the Red Hill Observatory and Haleakala Visitor Center buildings remain closed.

The cost for a sunrise viewing reservation is $1 per vehicle, in addition to the entrance fee, which will be collected upon entry to the park, starting Saturday. Those with National Park Passes should bring them, along with their ID, to present at the gate for entry.

The sunrise reservations can only be made online and must be made prior to visiting the park. They allow visitors access to the Summit District from 3 to 7 a.m., and can only be used for the day specified on the reservation itself.

For questions about reservations, visitors can call the recreation.gov hotline at 1-877-444-6777. For additional details about Haleakala National Park operations, visit www.nps.gov/hale.